Finances of Parkland school shooting suspect to be addressed at Wednesday hearing

CURT ANDERSON, AP Legal Affairs Writer
4:30 AM, Apr 11, 2018
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The financial assets available to Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz that might allow him to hire a private lawyer will be examined at a court hearing.

Cruz has been represented at taxpayer expense by the Broward County Public Defender since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. will look into whether the 19-year-old could instead pay for his own defense.

Officials said in March he had at least $37,000 from a variety of sources, including an insurance policy naming him as a beneficiary following his mother's death in November. Cruz's lawyers said then there may be more available and promised to research exactly how much.

Cruz was previously declared indigent. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

