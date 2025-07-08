Family of 4, including 2 children, killed in plane crash departing from Florida

SANFORD, N.C. — A North Carolina family of four, including two school-age children, died when their small plane crashed as they flew back from Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an agency investigator was expected Tuesday at the site of the wreckage of Monday’s crash, located in a field near some trees northeast of Sanford, North Carolina.

The state Highway Patrol identified those killed as Travis and Candace Buchanan, who were both 35; Aubrey Buchanan, 10; and Walker Buchanan, 9. Three of the four died at the scene, while the fourth was pronounced dead at a hospital, the patrol said in a news release.

There were no survivors in the crash involving the Cirrus SR22T airplane, which an NTSB official said happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. under currently unknown circumstances. The aircraft ultimately will be recovered and taken to a facility for further evaluation, the agency said.

The Raleigh Executive Jetport, located a few miles north of the crash site, said in a social media post that the aircraft was based at the small airport.

Federal Aviation Administration records list Travis Buchanan of Sanford as the plane’s owner. The plane departed Merritt Island, Florida, about 11 a.m. Monday and was last seen about 1:30 p.m. near Sanford, according to according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Sanford is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

WRAL-TV reported that the family owned Buchanan Farms in Sanford. Abraham Garcia said he had worked for Travis Buchanan at the farms for more than eight years and “he helped me all the time." The Buchanan family was heading back from the beach, he said.

Grace Christian School in Sanford said on its Facebook page that Travis and Candace Buchanan were the parents of Aubrey, a fifth-grader this fall at the school, and Walker, an upcoming fourth-grader.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of one of our Crusader Families,” the post said, referencing the school’s nickname. “During this incredibly difficult time, we stand together in support of their family and one another.”

