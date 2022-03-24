Driver dies after vehicle hits 11-foot alligator

LITHIA, Fla. (WFTS) — A man died early Thursday morning after his vehicle hit an 11-foot alligator in the middle of a road and overturned into a ditch, authorities in Florida said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a passing driver saw a car in a ditch and called 911 around 12:30 a.m.

The front of the victim's vehicle hit the alligator, veered off the road and overturned into a ditch, HCSO said.

The driver, later identified as John Hopkin, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alligator also died in the crash, HCSO said.

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com.