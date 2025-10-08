Dog named 'Eeyore' leads deputy to injured elderly woman

A hero dog is to thank for saving an elderly woman in Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released this video of the incident last month.

WATCH: Woman who'd fallen on walk says dog "kept coming back"

Florida dog leads deputy to injured elderly woman

It all began after the woman's husband called police, after she didn't return from her typical 10 to 15-minute walk.

A deputy then began driving down the road and found the family's wandering pup named "Eeyore."

That's when the dog promptly led the deputy to the injured 86-year-old.

The woman had fallen while walking "Eeyore" — which belongs to her son.

She says the dog kept returning to her and she was very proud to hear of the dog's hero instincts.

Of course, "Eeyore" got lots of pets and praise for his rescue efforts.