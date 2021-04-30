Disney reveals newest cruise ship, 'Disney Wish'

Disney Cruise Lines on Thursday announced its newest ship, which promises to "immerse guests in the stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel & Star Wars like never before."

Disney Wish, the fifth ship to join the fleet, will set sail in the summer of 2022.

The ship features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, AquaMouse.

"Complete with show scenes, lighting and special effects, and splashtacular surprises, this wild water ride is sure to delight everyone in the family as they zig, zag and zoom through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks," the official Disney blog says.

The ship also features different dining experiences. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, the first "Frozen" themed theatrical dining experience; World of Marvel, the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining experience and 1923 which is named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded.

The ship also features several entertainment areas, including an Imagineering lab, and adult-only areas like the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

The Disney Wish will make its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022. The ship will set sail from Port Canaveral for a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. Booking for the general public opens May 27, 2021.

