DeSantis announces $100 million in hurricane erosion help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced $100 million to support beach nourishment projects within 16 coastal counties impacted by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole, including nearly $7.8 million in South Florida.

The funds include $4,080,388 for Indian River County $2,068,434 for Palm Beach County, $1,395,926 for Martin County and 250,000 for St. Lucie in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Volusia County received $37,689,745 from the storm.

On Dec. 16, DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4A, which allocated funds to address coastal erosion resulting from the two storms. A list of awards can be found here [t.e2ma.net].

This award is in addition to the $20 million awarded in November [t.e2ma.net] to help several local governments immediately address erosion concerns.

On Wednesday, DeSantis appeared in front of a leveled bathroom at the Dunlawton beach approach in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday.

“The coastal erosion caused by these storms not only damaged upland structures and infrastructure but left them vulnerable to subsequent storms if not addressed,” DeSantis said in a news release. “I am pleased to announce another step to expedite recovery of our communities impacted by these historic storm events. This funding will support beach restoration needs, allowing us to rebuild and further enhance resilience.”

In September, Hurricane Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa in Lee County, then traveled across the state.

