Deputies investigate fatal shooting at Walmart in Brevard County

Store evacuated but reopened on Monday morning
Posted: 8:13 AM, Jun 03, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-03 12:14:12Z
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed at a Florida Walmart store and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear tells news outlets that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Merritt Island on Florida's Atlantic Coast. The store was evacuated but reopened on Monday morning.

Goodyear says the victim died at the scene.

Customers who were inside the store when the gunshots were fired were gathered outside by deputies to speak to investigators.

Goodyear says the relationship between the victim and the suspect was not immediately known.

