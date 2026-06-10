David Jolly selects Gwen Graham as running mate in Florida governor’s race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democratic candidate for governor David Jolly has selected former Congresswoman Gwen Graham as his running mate, adding a familiar Florida political name to the 2026 race.

Graham, the daughter of the late Florida governor and U.S. senator Bob Graham, joined Jolly at the state Capitol on Wednesday for the announcement.

“It is with absolute joy that I'm able to announce today that Congresswoman Gwen Graham has agreed to serve as our next lieutenant governor,” Jolly said.

Jolly and Graham served together in Congress, though they were members of different political parties at the time. Jolly, a former Republican congressman, has framed his campaign as an effort to appeal not only to Democrats, but also to independents and Republicans dissatisfied with the direction of state politics.

He said Graham’s experience, rather than political calculation, drove the decision.

“I had one goal in this process: to identify a governing partner capable of leading this state — not just as lieutenant governor, but as governor,” Jolly said.

Graham said the ticket would focus on affordability, education, health care and insurance costs. She also criticized the direction of state government, saying she and Jolly want to move away from divisive political fights.

“David and I are fed up with endless culture wars, an economy that does not work for everyone, and an education system in turmoil,” Graham said.

The selection is likely to draw scrutiny from different corners of the Democratic coalition. Graham has long been viewed as an establishment Democrat, and the possibility of her joining the ticket had previously frustrated some progressives who wanted greater diversity among the party’s statewide nominees.

State Rep. Byron Donalds downplays new competition for governor's race Forrest Saunders

Jolly defended the pick, saying the campaign remains focused on disparities affecting communities of color and arguing that Republican frontrunner Byron Donalds has not adequately addressed those issues.

Donalds’ campaign quickly responded to the announcement, calling Jolly and Graham “the same old failed politicians” with the “same old failed liberal agenda.”

The announcement comes as the Republican primary continues to generate its own friction. Former House Speaker Paul Renner, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and James Fishback have called for a debate before the August primary.

Donalds has recently suggested his Republican opponents are polling too low to justify a debate and has called for GOP unity ahead of the November general election.

