Child handcuffed after allegedly attacking teacher

A 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs Friday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a teacher at Coral Way Elementary. But his father is protesting how police handled the incident.

“We are still suffering, this is insane. This is something that really affects our family, our friends,” the father said.

According to a report obtained by Miami's WTVJ NBC 6, the 7-year-old was upset at a teacher who told him to stop playing with his food. The child attacked her by repeatedly punching her on her back. The report goes on to say once the teacher restrained the child from attacking her, the child continued to fight with his fists and legs – falling to the ground and then grabbing her hair.

“I know my kid did wrong, and he will be punished for what he did,” said the father. “But what the police officer did afterward, this is out of hand. Unbelievable.”

“They said they would baker act or arrest my boy. And I asked why does my kid have to be under arrest?” said the boy’s father.

Baker Act means to involuntarily commit for a mental health exam. The report says the father agreed that the student needed to go. Officials say when they put the child in handcuffs, they were following protocol.

“There’s something wrong in this case,” said the boy’s father.

