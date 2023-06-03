Carnival uses marijuana detection dogs on some cruises

MIAMI — Carnival Cruise Line is using drug detection dogs at embarkation on some cruises to search for marijuana and other drugs.

John Heald, who is the brand's Fun Ambassador, posted on Facebook recently that dogs as part of embarkation process has made a big difference in keeping drugs off Carnival ships.

“Let me say that they have, along with our no tolerance rules and enforcement, made a massive difference to the problem of people thinking it is legal and allowed to use marijuana on their cruise. It isn’t,” Heald posted.

Cannabis isn’t legal aboard cruise ships in the United States, regardless of state they’re embarking from because it's a federal law. Only recreational marijuana is allowed in Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line sails from Florida ports in Miami, Brevard County, Jacksonville and Tampa.

“These uber intelligent and highly trained dogs are used at embarkation and occasionally, not every cruise on every ship will sail as well with their handlers," Heald said.

Kelli Ranallo posted about Feald's item: “I personally like the drug dogs being on board. My last cruise the people in the cabin next to us were smoking pot in the bathroom. It was going straight through the vent into our room. It smelled awful. Once they came to the door with the dog, it stopped. Thank you Carnival.”

In late February, Carnival CEO Christine Duffy explained marijuana usage in a video distributed to passengers.

Guests who use medical marijuana should “consult with your physician about an alternative therapy during your cruise,” she said.

Carnival posted its marijuana policy online.

Jim Walker, a Miami-based maritime attorney, told the Sun Sentinel: “It’s obviously geared toward making certain that the only depressants used by cruise guests is booze sold by Carnival,” Walker said in an email.