South Florida shooting kills woman and 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital

Shooting described as domestic-related
Police in Pembroke Park say a woman and three children are dead following a shooting on March 26, 2025. Two other -- a man and a child -- were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — A woman and three children were fatally shot Wednesday night in South Florida, and two others were taken to a hospital, according to law enforcement.

The shooting in Pembroke Park took place at about 8 p.m., Michael Kane, the Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. A man and a girl were taken to a hospital.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The conditions of the two people taken to a hospital weren't immediately clear.

Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to the news report.

