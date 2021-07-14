Watch
South Florida mom arrested in death of daughters found in canal

Tinessa Hogan, 36, faces 2 counts of first-degree murder
WTVJ via NBC News Channel
Sisters Daysha and Destiny Hogan
Destiny and Daysha Hogan, sisters found in Lauderhill canal on June 22, 2021
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 08:44:51-04

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A South Florida mother has been arrested in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found in a canal last month.

Police said they have arrested Tinessa Hogan, 36, on two counts of first-degree murder and she's currently being held at the Broward County jail.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were discovered just hours apart on June 22 in the canal in a Lauderhill residential neighborhood.

Investigators identified the girls' mother as a possible person of interest shortly after the incident. Police said Hogan was offering to baptize people in the canal a day earlier.

She had been taken into custody, but no criminal charges were initially filed until Tuesday night. Hogan had been in hospital care after reports that she had been acting erratically.

Anyone with more information about Tinessa, Daysha and Destiny Hogan is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

