Several injured in Seminole Classic Casino gas tank explosion

6 taken to hospitals, 20 others treated at scene
WTVJ
Paramedics treat individuals who were injured outside the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Seminole Classic Casino gas tank explosion aerial
Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:04:59-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Six people were taken to hospitals and 20 others were treated at the scene Monday morning after a gas tank exploded in the ceiling of the Seminole Classic Casino, a spokesman for the Seminole Tribe of Florida said.

Paramedics could be seen treating victims outside the Hollywood casino.

Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner told WTVJ that maintenance was being performed on a fire suppression system inside the building when a gas tank that's part of the system ruptured.

Bitner said everyone was expected to survive.

The cause of the tank explosion remains under investigation.

