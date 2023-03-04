Watch Now
'Wish You Were (Not) Here:' Man dressed in Pink Floyd attire robs Fort Lauderdale bank

Surveillance photos show gunman wearing sweatshirt depicting 'Wish You Were Here' album cover
The FBI released surveillance photos of a man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch, March 3, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was wearing a Pink Floyd sweatshirt and shorts.
Posted at 2:06 AM, Mar 04, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man wearing a Pink Floyd sweatshirt and shorts robbed a South Florida bank Friday afternoon.

The FBI released surveillance images of the gunman who robbed the Wells Fargo branch near Lauderdale Memorial Park about 2 p.m.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the robber entered the bank, displayed a gun and demanded money from a teller.

Surveillance photographs show the man wearing a face mask, sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt depicting the album cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here."

Leverock said there were no injuries or shots fired.

The amount of money taken wasn't disclosed.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI's South Florida office at 754-703-2000.

