Parkland student arrested after shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Threat made in student group chat, sheriff's office says
Posted at 2:38 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 14:39:20-05

PARKLAND, Fla. — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff's officials say authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student's arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like conducting a school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn't snitch on him.

The teen's mother says he meant it as a joke.

