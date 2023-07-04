Watch Now
Man killed, woman injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Shooting takes place at strip mall where VYPZ Lounge located
Lauderdale Lakes shooting scene outside VYPZ Lounge, July 4, 2023
WPLG
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives investigate a shooting outside the VYPZ Lounge, July 4, 2023, in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Lauderdale Lakes shooting scene outside VYPZ Lounge, July 4, 2023
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 12:45:17-04

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Fourth of July shooting near a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. at a strip mall where the VYPZ Lounge is located.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said deputies arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found a woman who was wounded at a nearby hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

