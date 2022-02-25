Watch
Man, 2 children drown in swimming pool at Hollywood home

Police investigate what led to drownings
Posted at 10:12 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 10:12:56-05

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man and two children drowned after being found unresponsive in a South Florida swimming pool, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a home on South Highland Drive in Hollywood.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said officers arrived and immediately began CPR on the victims.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Bettineschi said the victims were a man, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. Their identities haven't been released.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the drownings.

Bettineschi said police were investigating.

