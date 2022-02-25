Man, 2 children drown in swimming pool at Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man and two children drowned after being found unresponsive in a South Florida swimming pool, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a home on South Highland Drive in Hollywood.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said officers arrived and immediately began CPR on the victims.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Bettineschi said the victims were a man, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. Their identities haven't been released.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the drownings.

Bettineschi said police were investigating.