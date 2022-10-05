Fort Lauderdale police search for missing 11-year-old girl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Sophia Morota is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight brown hair.

#FLPD #MissingChild🚨



Can you help us find Sophia Morton? Sophia was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and was carrying cheetah luggage.



Anyone with information about Sophia's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately. pic.twitter.com/RVosfa2bnY — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 5, 2022

Police say Sophia was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants. She was carrying a pink cheetah-print suitcase.

According to police, Sophia has family in Orlando and may be trying to travel there.

