Fort Lauderdale police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Sophia Morota
<b><a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/ftlauderdalepd__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!Y5qMrSMtN9Fvkx4f1fTWkvqgsAX3QhX_Y9Ua2VxFDA-behRfB_GrL4CBoIahRxFcB0s9tyv-tTyWwwvl06bGipkI-w$">Fort Lauderdale Police</a></b><br/><br/>
Sophia Morota
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 05, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Sophia Morota is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight brown hair.

Police say Sophia was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants. She was carrying a pink cheetah-print suitcase.

According to police, Sophia has family in Orlando and may be trying to travel there.

