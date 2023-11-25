Child, 3, dies after shooting in Tamarac motel

TAMARAC, Fla. — A 3-year-old child died after a shooting in a Tamarac motel on Saturday morning.

At 8:19 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at an Extended Stay Hotel in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, just west of Florida's Turnpike.

Deputies found a child, who was accompanied by a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the child deceased on the scene.

The child's sex was not disclosed.

BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to this fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

