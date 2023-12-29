Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

BSO detectives searching for missing boy from Tamarac

Isaiah Lopez, 12, was last seen on Thursday
Isaiah Lopez.jpeg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grossman, Miranda
Isaiah Lopez, 12, reported missing from Tamarac on Dec. 28, 2023.
Isaiah Lopez.jpeg
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 13:58:27-05

TAMARAC, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

According to detectives, Isaiah Lopez was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 4500 block of Treehouse Lane in Tamarac.

Lopez stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE