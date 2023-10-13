Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Broward County man turns $10 into more than $4 million playing Florida lottery scratch-off

Harrison Porter, 46, purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in Pembroke Pines
Harrison Porter Florida Lottery winner Fort Lauderdale Oct 2023.JPG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meredyth Hope Hall
Harrison Porter Florida Lottery winner Fort Lauderdale Oct 2023.JPG
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 16:46:55-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale man's bank account is a whole lot bigger after a trip to the grocery store and his winning ticket couldn’t have come at a better time.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Harrison Porter, 46, claimed a $4 million prize from the $250,000 a Year For Life scratch-off game.

Porter chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,070,000.00.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” Porter said.

Officials said he purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 18341 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

The retailer will receive a $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.33. However, the chance of winning $4 million is 1-in-6,046,170.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!