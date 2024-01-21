1 dead, 3 others injured at Plantation Best Buy

PLANTATION, Fla. — One person is dead and three others, including two bystanders, were shot during an altercation at a Best Buy in Plantation on Saturday.

According to Plantation Police Department officials, the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a Best Buy store.

Four people had exited the store when they were targeted by another group, police officials said.

Two of them were shot. Both were taken to local hospitals, with one in stable and the other in critical condition, police officials said.

The person who was initially listed in critical condition succumbed to his injuries and died late Saturday night while at the hospital.

Two bystanders were also shot and were listed in stable condition.

The suspects are still at large.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and anyone with tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

