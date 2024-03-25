1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting near Player's Sports Bar and Grill in Broward County

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting near a sports bar in Broward County over the weekend.

Authorities received calls about a shooting at about 3:41 a.m. Sunday near the Player's Sports Bar and Grill along State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Detectives said that after an investigation they learned that all three shooting victims took themselves to two area hospitals.

WTVJ via NBC News Channel The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in North Lauderdale, Florida on March 24, 2024.

One man was declared dead by emergency personnel while the other two male victims received treatment for injuries listed as non-life-threatening.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide units are currently investigating the cause of this shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.