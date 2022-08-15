Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Bale of cocaine found floating in Atlantic Ocean off Florida Keys

25 bricks wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on them
About 55 pounds of cocaine were found floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys.
bricks of cocaine with XXX decals on them wrapped in green
Posted at 11:55 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 23:56:15-04

KEY WEST, Fla. — A bale of cocaine was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said a boater reported finding the bale about 50 miles offshore.

bricks of cocaine wrapped in green plastic found inside bale off Florida Keys
The bricks were found inside this bale about 50 miles off the Florida Keys coast.

Linhardt said there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale. They were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

The bricks were turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and will eventually be turned over to federal authorities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms