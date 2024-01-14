Watch Now
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 14, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday ends Sunday.

It began on Jan. 1, the first time there is a second holiday for qualifying education items exempt from tax, including:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

  • Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
  • Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The holiday does not apply to the following:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

  • Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50
  • Books that are not otherwise exempt
  • Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500
  • Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
  • Rentals of any eligible items
  • Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
  • Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

The school year's first back-to-school sales tax holiday took place from July 24 through Aug. 6.
Below is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:
