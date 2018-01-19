Almost all Florida counties showing increase in flu cases

According to a new report from the Florida Department of Health, 61 of the state's 67 counties in the Sunshine State are showing an increase in reported flu cases this week.

That includes all counties in our area except St. Lucie County.

Palm Beach County and Okeechobee County flu activity is considered moderate while the other local counties have what is considered mild activity, according to the state.

The report also shows more flu outbreaks in the state compared to this time in the past few seasons. The largest number of outbreaks continue to be at nursing homes and long term care facilities, as compared to other facilities like schools and day cares.

Two pediatric deaths from the flu have been reported in Florida. In both cases, the children were not vaccinated, and in one case the child had previously known underlying health conditions.

Doctors say flu season is not over yet, and its not too late to get your flu shot.

Click here for the Florida flu report from Jan. 7-13.