550 pounds of cocaine found hidden on cargo ship at Miami seaport

MIAMI - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they intercepted more than 550 pounds of cocaine aboard a cargo vessel this week at Miami’s seaport that has an estimated street value of $6.25 million.

CBP officers said they were examining cargo during an inspection and found the cocaine in bags hidden behind metal tubing.

The bags contained 225 packages containing a white powdery substance that field, which later tested positive for cocaine.

“This is one of most significant seizures in the last few years and the latest result of CBP’s multi-layered, risk-based approach to enhance the security of our borders,” said Miami Seaport Port Director Jorge Roig in a written statement. “CBP plays a critical role in efforts to keep dangerous drugs from reaching local communities across South Florida.”

CBP turned the contraband over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Investigators did not say where the ship originated from before arriving in South Florida.

CBP officers and HSI special agents said they have seized multiple vessels and thousands of pounds of cocaine over the last three years as part of a program designed to disrupt trafficking along the Miami River.