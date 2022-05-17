Watch
NewsState

Actions

550-pound gator goes for dip in Florida family's pool

Deputies help to remove nearly 11-foot gator
charcogator4.jpeg
Charlotte Co. Sheriff's Office | Facebook
charcogator4.jpeg
charcogator3.jpeg
charcogator2.jpeg
charcogator1.jpeg
charcogator5.jpeg
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 10:03:48-04

DEEP CREEK, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies had their hands full this week when they were called to remove a nearly 11-foot alligator from a family's pool.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that the family was awakened by loud noises coming from the lanai area.

When they went out to investigate, they discovered the massive gator underwater in the pool.

The animal had reportedly torn through the screened-in patio to take a dip in the cool water.

Officials weighed the alligator at 550 pounds and measured just one inch shy of 11 feet.

Despite the initial shock to the family, no injuries were reported and the animal was safely subdued and released back in the wild.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News