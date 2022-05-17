550-pound gator goes for dip in Florida family's pool

DEEP CREEK, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies had their hands full this week when they were called to remove a nearly 11-foot alligator from a family's pool.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that the family was awakened by loud noises coming from the lanai area.

When they went out to investigate, they discovered the massive gator underwater in the pool.

The animal had reportedly torn through the screened-in patio to take a dip in the cool water.

Officials weighed the alligator at 550 pounds and measured just one inch shy of 11 feet.

Despite the initial shock to the family, no injuries were reported and the animal was safely subdued and released back in the wild.