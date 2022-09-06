Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

3 spider monkeys rescued from US-Mexico border find home at Florida zoo

Three spider monkeys rescued from the U.S.-Mexico border have found a new home in Florida.
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
spider monkeys at Central Florida Zoo
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 10:35:00-04

SANFORD, Fla. — Three spider monkeys rescued from the U.S.-Mexico border have found a new home in Florida.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens welcomed Violet, Sunny and Klaus to the Sanford facility Monday.

According to zoo officials, the U.S. government rescued the Mexican spider monkeys from the illegal pet trade at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Authorities believe traffickers killed the spider monkeys' families before kidnapping the infant primates.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums helped the spider monkeys find their new home at the Central Florida Zoo.

They're now on display next to the silvery cheeked hornbill habitat.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms