2 die in northeast Florida plane crash, NTSB investigating

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) -- Two people died Tuesday in a small plane crash in northeast Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending an investigator on Wednesday to examine the cause of the crash of the Cessna 152 near St. Augustine, Florida.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, the plane was fully engulfed in a blaze, according to First Coast News.

The television station reported that the plane belonged to Florida Flyers Flight Academy.

No further details were provided.