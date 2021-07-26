Watch
Spain fights off South Korea in close basketball prelim

Posted at 3:09 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 05:22:03-04

Spain's women’s basketball team may have won silver at the Rio Olympics, but their first preliminary match against South Korea started off as a nail-biter: After an eight-point lead, the European team ended the first quarter up just one point, 16-15.

South Korea quickly took the lead in the second, and the teams remained within striking distance of one another throughout the majority of the match – back and forth, back and forth. But Spain surged ahead at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a quick 13-point lead, 66 – 53.

Spain ultimately locked down a 73-69 victory over South Korea, with 28 of those points scored by star player Astou Ndour.

