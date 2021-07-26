Spain fights off South Korea in close basketball prelim

BOX SCORE

Spain's women’s basketball team may have won silver at the Rio Olympics, but their first preliminary match against South Korea started off as a nail-biter: After an eight-point lead, the European team ended the first quarter up just one point, 16-15.

South Korea quickly took the lead in the second, and the teams remained within striking distance of one another throughout the majority of the match – back and forth, back and forth. But Spain surged ahead at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a quick 13-point lead, 66 – 53.

Spain ultimately locked down a 73-69 victory over South Korea, with 28 of those points scored by star player Astou Ndour.