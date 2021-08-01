South Korea scores three in ninth to beat Dominican Republic

BOX SCORE

Kim Hyun-Soo, part of the South Korean team that won Olympic baseball gold in 2008, hit a walk-off RBI single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth to propel South Korea to the next round of the playoffs and send the Dominican Republic into the losers' bracket.

The Dominican Republic took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run home run by Juan Francisco. South Korea threatened several times to get one or both runs back but kept stranding runners, leaving 11 on base by game's end.

Pinch-hitter Choi Jooh-Wan started the South Korean rally with a single to lead off the ninth. Pinch-runner Kim Hye-Song stole second base, then scored on a single by Park Hae-Min. Lee Jung-Hoo doubled to bring home Park and scored the winner on Kim's single.

South Korea next faces Israel, which eliminated Israel 12-5 in the earlier game of the day. The U.S. returns to action in Monday's late game against Japan.

