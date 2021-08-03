Simone Biles wins bronze medal in Olympic beam final

In her last chance to win an individual medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles got it done.

Competing in the balance beam final on Tuesday, Biles took the bronze medal with a 14.000. China's Guan Chenchen was first with a 14.633 and her teammate Tang Xijing second with a 14.233.

Biles also earned a bronze on beam in Rio. Her Olympic medal total now stands at seven — four gold.

Biles, widely regarded as the greatest female gymnast of all time, was competing for the first time since she withdrew from the women's team contest last week after one rotation, citing mental health concerns. She said she was dealing with a case of the "twisties," a phenomenon gymnasts experience in which they feel a disconnect between their body and mind while twisting through the air.

She had qualified to compete in all six possible finals (team, individual all-around, vault, bars, floor and beam), becoming the first woman since 1992 to do so.

In her routine on Tuesday, Biles switched up her usual signature dismount to remove the twisting. Her eponymous dismount is a double-twisting double backflip, but she instead did a double pike that she executed nearly perfectly.