Short track roundup: Liu Shaoang wins men's 500m gold; Dutch take women's relay

Hungary’s Liu Shaoang won the gold medal in the men’s 500m short track event on Sunday. His win marked the first ever individual gold medal for a Hungarian short track skater.

Also, the Netherlands won the women’s 300m relay by setting the Olympic record.

Men's 500m

Liu won all three races he competed in on Sunday. The reigning world champion held off Konstantin Ivliev of the ROC for the gold medal.

Ivliev grabbed the silver and Canada's Steven Dubois earned the bronze, his second medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Liu got out in front right away and blocked off any passing attempts from Ivliev.

Wu Dajing of China, the defending gold medalist, won the B Final after failing to crack the top two finishers in a loaded Semifinal 2 field. Hwang Dae-Heon of South Korea was penalized in the semifinals and eliminated.

American Ryan Pivirotto did not advance past the quarterfinals, and thus his Olympics are over.

Women's 3000m relay

The Netherlands set the Olympic record at 4:03.409 to win its second gold medal in the women's 3000m relay in three Winter Olympics.

South Korea came across second for silver and China earned the bronze. Canada was fourth.

The United States competed in the B Final, but a late penalty led to a disqualification. The Americans were leading at the time, but Italy grabbed the win instead.

Short track returns on Wednesday with the women's 1500m and men's 5000m relay.