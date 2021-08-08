Serbia takes home final gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics

RESULTS

Serbia scored its second successive water polo gold medal with a 13-10 win over Greece at the Tokyo Olympics' Tatsumi Water Polo Centre. In doing so, Serbia became the fourth team in Olympic history to win back-to-back water polo golds -- and closed the Games, as the last event of the day.

The Central European country did not initially perform well in pool play, with three wins and two losses. No matter: They advanced to the quarterfinals, where they crushed Italy, then the semifinals, where they squeaked past Spain.

Multiple goals from Nikola Jaksic and aggressive play from Filip Filipovic helped push Serbia over the edge. They started with a big lead in the first -- 6-3 -- and consistently added points as the match progressed.

This is the first time Greece has earned a medal in men’s water polo. This is their 16th tournament appearance.