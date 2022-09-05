Watch Now
Irish watchdog fines Instagram 405M euros in teen data case

LONDON — Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers’ personal data.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Monday that it made a final decision last week to fine the company 405 million euros, or about $402 million.

The full details won’t be released until next week.

The penalty is the second-biggest issued under the European Union’s stringent privacy rules. I

nstagram’s parent Meta also owns Facebook and can appeal the decision.

The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Irish watchdog’s investigation centered on how Instagram displayed the personal details of users ages 13 to 17, including email addresses and phone numbers.

