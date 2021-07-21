Russian champion swimmer Borodin out of Games after positive COVID test

TOKYO -- Swimmer Ilya Borodin will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the Russian Swimming Federation said on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, the 2020 European champion in the men's 400 metre individual medley, tested positive for the coronavirus during a training camp in the city of Vladivostok in the far east of Russia before departing for Japan.

"Ilya Borodin, a European champion and one of the leaders on the Olympic team, tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics," the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement.

The federation said that all other athletes and training staff had tested negative for the virus.

The Tokyo Games, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8, were postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.