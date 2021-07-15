Report: USA Basketball looking to replace Bradley Beal on Olympic roster

Team USA reportedly is looking to replace Bradley Beal on the men's Olympic basketball team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beal and forward Jerami Grant both reportedly entered health and safety protocols after the United States' first victory of pre-Olympic exhibitions on Tuesday. Beal entered protocols Wednesday while Grant joined him on Thursday.

The potential loss of Beal for the Olympics could be massive for the United States. Beal, 28, finished the 2020-21 NBA season as one of the league's top point producers and was named to the All-Star team for the third time in his career. He was also named to the All-NBA Third Team.

The U.S. is scheduled to take on Australia once again Friday night. Grant's status moving forward is unclear.