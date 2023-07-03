Adult hospitalized after vehicle found in canal's swale

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One adult was hospitalized after being rescued in the swale of a canal in South Bay early Sunday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. units were dispatched to 8000 block of South U.S. Highway 27 for a report of a car in the canal, fire rescue told WPTV in an inquiry.

Initial arriving units found a car on the swale and not in the water.

The person was found inside the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle. The patient was taken to a local trauma center by Trauma Hawk.