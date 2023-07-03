Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion The GladesSouth Bay

Actions

Adult hospitalized after vehicle found in canal's swale

5-year-old boy drowns in St. Lucie County
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
5-year-old boy drowns in St. Lucie County
Posted at 8:52 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 20:52:15-04

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One adult was hospitalized after being rescued in the swale of a canal in South Bay early Sunday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. units were dispatched to 8000 block of South U.S. Highway 27 for a report of a car in the canal, fire rescue told WPTV in an inquiry.

Initial arriving units found a car on the swale and not in the water.

The person was found inside the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle. The patient was taken to a local trauma center by Trauma Hawk.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7