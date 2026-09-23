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4 hospitalized after reported stabbing at South Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility

South Bay Correctional Facility -- Florida Department of Corrections. .jpg
Florida Department of Corrections
South Bay Correctional Facility -- Florida Department of Corrections.
South Bay Correctional Facility -- Florida Department of Corrections. .jpg
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Four people were injured after a reported stabbing Tuesday evening at the South Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said.

PBCFR was dispatched to the Geo Group-owned facility in the 600 block of US 27 in South Bay around 6:05 p.m., officials said. Two of the four injured people were triaged as trauma alerts and were taken to a trauma center, officials said.

The other two people were taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information about what may have led up to the incident or the people who were injured.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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