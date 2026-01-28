28 people, including 17 children, displaced after apartment fire in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — An apartment fire in Pahokee Tuesday afternoon left 28 people displaced, including 17 children, according to the American Red Cross.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the 8600 block of Doveland Circle at arond 4 p.m. and found an 8-unit apartment building with smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Units began to attack the fire and search for occupants, and everyone had safely evacuated the building.

Fire rescue crews said that they worked in zero visibility conditions, using powerful fans to clear the smoke until the fire was under control.

"As part of PBCFR’s county-wide coverage strategy to maintain response times during training, out-of-service periods, or high call volume, the first arriving engine at this fire had been proactively 'moved up' to Pahokee, allowing crews to quickly engage the fire," PBCFR told WPTV.

Fire rescue is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to the 28 who have been displaced.