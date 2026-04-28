Digging into learning: Belle Glade students get hands-on experience in classroom garden

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — What used to be an empty lot at Lake Shore Middle School in Belle Glade is now buzzing with life – and learning. Students are getting their hands dirty in a garden that's teaching them lessons you can't find in any textbook.

Thanks to funding from the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, the school's "Agriscience Adventure" program is giving kids real-world experience in farming. Students are growing everything from cabbage and radishes to bell peppers and tomatoes.

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Digging into learning: Belle Glade students get experience in classroom garden

But it's not as easy as it looks. These young farmers are learning to deal with bugs, unpredictable weather, and even Florida's surprise freeze earlier this year.

"We are training these kids to understand the job market and skills they can carry with them one day," said James Gavrilos, president of the Education Foundation.

Gavrilos points out that 60% of Belle Glade residents work in agriculture.

For seventh-grader Heidi, the garden means everything.

"This garden changed my life," Heidi said. "Farming connects me with my family roots and can connect me with my ancestors."

Teacher Rachel Lutz says watching students plant, tend and harvest their crops teaches them something valuable: where their food actually comes from.

"The students were outraged at how long it took the bell peppers to grow," Lutz laughed.

Eighth-grader Imani learned that lesson firsthand.

"Planting takes lots and lots of time to grow," she said. But, she's invested in the long term— "This garden will still be here when I graduate."

Once harvest time comes, students get to enjoy the fruits and vegetables. They taste-test their crops, create salad bars, or take fresh produce home to share with their families.

The program is part of the school's 4H club, and Lutz has big expansion plans, including teaching students how to cook with the food they've grown.

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