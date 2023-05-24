Watch Now
1 man dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Belle Glade

Man taken to hospital in critical condition
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 20:05:25-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One man died and another was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:25 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Southwest Fourth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, spokesman Teri Barber said in a news release.

Deputies found two adult males with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Barbera said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on the scene investigating this double shooting as a Homicide.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading its new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

 

