Video shows teens run from deputies, jump into Port St. Lucie canal

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three underage teens are under arrest after authorities said they were caught driving a stolen car and jumped into a canal to try to escape from law enforcement.

Deputies spotted the vehicle — which had been reported missing from Port St. Lucie in December — in Martin County on Jan. 8 around 4 p.m.

When deputies tried to stop the car on Interstate 95, the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually entered Port St. Lucie, where three people inside bailed out in the area of Southwest Cutlass Street and Southwest Bellevue Avenue, according to authorities.

Video from a Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter showed the three people jumping into a canal and swimming across to try to escape.

Suspects jump into Port St. Lucie canal

However, a team of Martin County deputies, Port St. Lucie police officers, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers eventually located the three people — identified as two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old — and arrested them on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting without violence.