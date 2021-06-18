Watch
Man in critical condition in Port St. Lucie shooting

Victim was found in driveway on Southwest Del Rio Boulevard
WPTV
Port St. Lucie police patrol car
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 18, 2021
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An unidentified man was critically injured in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Port St. Lucie, police said Friday afternoon.

At 11:37 a.m., personnel responded to the 1300 block of Southwest Del Rio Bolevard to reports of multiple gunshots. The man was found in a driveway, which was several homes away from the scene, police said. He was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition

Police said all parties involved in this incident have been identified with the Criminal Investigations Division & Crime Scene Investigators conducting an investigation.

No threat to the safety of the public remains, according to police.

