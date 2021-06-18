Man in critical condition in Port St. Lucie shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An unidentified man was critically injured in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Port St. Lucie, police said Friday afternoon.

At 11:37 a.m., personnel responded to the 1300 block of Southwest Del Rio Bolevard to reports of multiple gunshots. The man was found in a driveway, which was several homes away from the scene, police said. He was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition

Police said all parties involved in this incident have been identified with the Criminal Investigations Division & Crime Scene Investigators conducting an investigation.

No threat to the safety of the public remains, according to police.