St. Lucie County firefighters extinguish dry-docked sailboat fire at Riverside Marina in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Fire District crews responded to a vessel fire at Riverside Marina in Fort Pierce today at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an actively burning dry-docked sailboat that was approximately 30 feet in length. Crews initiated an aggressive attack and brought the fire under control.

The fire was contained to the sailboat and did not spread to nearby vessels or structures.

Officials reported no injuries or transports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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