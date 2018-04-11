Police officers take part in Florida Tour De Force charity bike ride

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- This week, law enforcement officers from throughout the state are trading in four wheels for two.

The 21st annual Florida Tour De Force is underway.

The group of nearly 200 began riding in North Miami Beach and headed toward Orlando.

They made a pit stop in front of the Fort Pierce Police Department.

The organization raises money for families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

"You always got to remember to take care of yourself and sometimes we forget because we're out in the community making good on that promise to make sure they're safe," said Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin O'Brien.

This year, 14 new names will be placed on the wall of honor.

Money raised will be presented next month in Tallahassee during Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

In its history, the ride has raised more than $1 million.