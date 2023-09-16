Watch Now
Out Run Hunger 5K raises funds to support Treasure Coast Food Bank

Goal was to raise money for 200,000 meals
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 12:31:19-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank on Saturday conducted it third annual Out Run Hunger 5K at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce.

September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness and inspire action to end hunger in the United States.

The event goal was to raise $25,000, which will provide 200,000 meals.

Participants received a T-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing and more.

The event also included music, vendors and raffles.

Last year volunteers in the community contributed 37,000 hours donating their time, Judith Cruz, president and CEO of the Treasure Coast Food Bank, said.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with meals valued at more than $50 million through programs and in partnership with 300 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.

