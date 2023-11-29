New Aldi store opening in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Aldi is offering residents another site to buy groceries by opening a second location in Fort Pierce next month.

The grand opening will be held Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Aldi located at 5535 Okeechobee Road.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during the grand opening weekend from Dec. 7 through Dec. 10, the retailer said Wednesday in a news release.

The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.