Juvenile shot while walking with friends in Fort Pierce; suspects fled scene

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A juvenile male was wounded in a shooting in Fort Pierce this afternoon and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Fort Pierce Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 23rd Street shortly before 3 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Officers found the juvenile victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was walking along the street with a group of friends when another group began shooting in their direction. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.